      ACP Pradyuman and CID team investigate mishaps in Colgate's new ad

      Colgate MaxFresh invites consumers to participate in the investigation. The call to action extends to all, urging individuals to join the hunt for additional goofs and stand a chance to win gift hampers as a token of appreciation for their vigilance.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 2:43 PM
      Still from the ad.

      Colgate MaxFresh, for its recent ad campaign- "Neend Bhagao Taazgi Jagao," has found itself in a light-hearted predicament. It stumbled into a controversy with surprising blunders within its own advertisement. This twist caught the attention of none other than ACP Pradyuman and his CID team.

      Their observations and investigation uncovered subtle yet amusing errors that had previously gone unnoticed by the masses. The ad portrays a doctor's morning mishaps, symbolized by a bed attached to his back, until he uses Colgate MaxFresh to start his day goof-up free.

