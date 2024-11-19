            
      Ad war erupts in Maharashtra as Mahayuti, MVA trade barbs on final day of campaigning

      Both parties published hard-hitting newspaper ads targeting each other on the final day of campaigning.

      By  MoneycontrolNov 19, 2024 8:29 AM
      A full-page ad by Mahayuti features several newspaper headlines (in English, Hindi and Marathi) listing incidents that took place under the UPA rule, from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to Bombay serial blasts to scam during Covid pandemic. The caption read: “MVA - Say no to Congress”. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      An all-out newspaper ad war has erupted between the ruling Mahayuti and rival Maha Vikas Aghadi just two days before the high-voltage assembly elections in Maharashtra.

      A full-page ad by Mahayuti features several newspaper headlines (in English, Hindi and Marathi) listing incidents that took place under the UPA rule, from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to Bombay serial blasts to scam during Covid pandemic. The caption read: “MVA - Say no to Congress”.

      Similarly, the MVA alliance of Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP) released an advertisement highlighting what failures and corruption of the Mahayuti government in the form cartoons.

      The ad lists issues such as hit-and-run incidents, rising crimes against women, unfulfilled promises, alleged corruption linked to Shivaji’s statue project, amongst other things. The caption read:

      "Maha-Abhadra Yuti's Maha-Abhadra Rule - Enough of anti-Maharashtra governance, time to remove the Bhrashtyuti alliance," a play on the word Bhrashtyuti (with Bhrasht meaning corruption), mocking the Mahayuti alliance.

      Campaigning for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly elections draws to a close on November 18. The single-phase polls will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

      Maharashtra is witnessing a fierce clash between the Mahayuti comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction and the MVA, which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction.


