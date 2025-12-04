Adani Group invites pitches for ₹500–600 cr integrated media mandate as it restructures communication strategy

The group is reportedly spending around ₹1.5 lakh crore annually and plans to maintain this level of investment over the next decade.

The Adani Group has reportedly floated an open request for proposal (RFP) to invite pitches for a comprehensive media mandate estimated at ₹500–600 crore, signalling a major realignment of its communication and media planning approach.

The group is seeking a single partner to consolidate and centrally manage responsibilities across print, digital, social media, outdoor and influencer platforms.

According to the terms set out in the RFP, participating agencies must have a minimum turnover of ₹1,500 crore and a proven track record of handling large accounts for more than five years. The mandate aims to bring scale, integration and measurable outcomes to what insiders describe as a currently fragmented media strategy spread across multiple agencies.

While several agencies have historically managed the media duties for various companies within the conglomerate, the group’s corporate mandate has been with OMD MudraMax since 2012.

The new consolidated approach reportedly will prioritise digital channels, which are expected to receive more than half of the total allocation, along with an expanded focus on influencer-driven campaigns for consumer-facing verticals.

The shift comes as businesses such as Adani Electricity and Adani Airports seek greater reach and visibility, with a significant consumer base, Adani Electricity Mumbai alone services over 4.5 million subscribers and Adani Airports collectively manage 200 million passengers annually.

The group is reportedly spending around ₹1.5 lakh crore annually and plans to maintain this level of investment over the next decade.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 12:01 PM