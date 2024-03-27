comScore            

      BJP mocks INDIA bloc's "infighting" before upcoming Lok Sabha elections

      In addition to Rahul Gandhi, the characters in the video closely resemble leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 7:00 PM
      The video shows a fictitious situation where important figures of the opposition have gathered for a meeting regarding marriage, with a woman dressed as a bride.

      The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a video which shows the party mocking Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘infighting’ over a common face for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

      The saffron party shared the video, titled, ‘INDIA Alliance Mein Fight, Main Hi Dulha Hun Right,' on its X handle on March 26. The 2.23-minute-long video tries to send a message that leaders in the INDIA bloc consider themselves contenders with no consensus on one common face to lead the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming elections.

      The video shows an imaginary situation where important figures of the opposition have gathered for a meeting regarding marriage, with a woman dressed as a bride. Seated in the centre, Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi leads the conversation about the marriage with the bride, who looks puzzled by so many contenders.

      Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the characters in the video resemble leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others. As the meeting progresses, tensions rise culminating into a fight between the leaders.

      "Abki Baar 400 Par" is a slogan coined by the PM Modi-led BJP, which aims to secure 400 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.


      First Published on Mar 27, 2024 6:53 PM

