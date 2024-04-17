Coca-Cola's Tish Condeno and Ogilvy's Sukesh Nayak on what is takes to stay ahead in the ad game this IPL season

The Indian Premier League has evolved from being just a cricket tournament to a cultural phenomenon, embodying India's deep-seated love for the sport. Beyond cricket, the IPL has transformed into a vibrant platform for fostering camaraderie and networking. It serves as an ideal stage for brands to connect with audiences, expand their reach, and cultivate stronger relationships.

Aiming to harness this marketing and branding hub is a brand that has been a household name across the nation, refreshing generations with its iconic beverages since its inception. With a rich history spanning decades, Coca-Cola India continues to captivate consumers with its wide range of beverages.