Corona introduces sunset view rating for hotels in new campaign

With the introduction of the first sunset view rating system for luxury hotel rooms, Corona India makes sure you get the sunset you were promised, stated the company. Now being piloted at a selection of luxury hotels including the CGH Brunton Boatyard, Niraamaya Surya Samudra and Brij Laxman Sagar located in Kochi, Kovalam and Pali respectively.

Conceptualised in partnership with Digitas India, part of Publicis Groupe India, the campaign enables luxury travellers to check out the sunset rating of iconic hotels across the country on CRED Escapes, a luxury travel platform for India’s one percent.

With nearly 90 percent of people in cities spending their time indoors, sun tourism has been on the rise. Recognising this trend, Corona India set out to create a a sunset visual quality rating system akin to a Michelin Star for restaurants, highlighted the company.

Developed by an interdisciplinary team of atmospheric scientists and big data analysts, the rating system utilizes 43 years of historical atmospheric data from ECMWF and NASA to establish a new benchmark in sunset quality. The prediction model analyses various parameters such as location, wind speed, AQI and cloud cover to score the sunset quality from a hotel room on a 5-point scale.

“We all believe in taking a moment from our busy everyday lives to enjoy the beauty of sunsets. If a hotel room can guarantee impeccable service and a host of amenities, why can’t it promise a great sunset view? With The Corona Sunset View, we aim to forever reimagine how people experience sunsets - relaxing and unwinding with their friends and enjoying a cold Corona served with a lime,” said Vineet Sharma, vice president marketing & trade marketing, AB InBev India.