            

      Etihad ad featuring MS Dhoni and CSK copied? Karthik Srinivasan calls out brand and ad agency

      Communications strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan took to LinkedIn to point out the similarity between Etihad’s advert and one that Volkswagen released in 2023.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 18, 2024 4:44 PM
      “Dear Etihad, please have a chat with your ad agency that came up with the idea for the latest ad featuring Dhoni where he is referring to the comfort of your business class seat,” Srinivasan said.

      Etihad recently partnered with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and become their principal sponsor.

      Subsequently, Etihad has released an advertisement featuring MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad among other players of the team that emphasises the comfort that Etihad’s business class seats provide.

      However, the story doesn’t end there.

      “The idea was first conceived for Volkswagen USA, by the agency Johannes Leonardo, back in October 2023.” He added.


      First Published on Apr 18, 2024 4:44 PM

