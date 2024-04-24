            

      Farmley launches ‘We Don't Have An IPL Campaign'

      Going beyond the predictable, Farmley has opted for a subtle approach with "We don't have an IPL campaign" which is all about taking a break from commercials and focusing on the nail-biting matches that IPL is actually meant for.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2024 3:05 PM
      Set in the background of desi heartland, Farmley's posts have been a rollercoaster ride of humour and wit that have tapped into the pulse of netizens by embracing meme culture. Moreover, via influencer collaborations, the brand is taking a 360-degree spin on the IPL campaign.

      Farmley, a snacking brand, has launched its latest social media campaign called ‘We Don't Have An IPL Campaign’. Instead of diving into the mania of IPL promotions, Farmley's social media feeds have become the go-to destination for hilarious takes on the ongoing cricket action.

      Simran, Senior Manager - Social Media & Content shared her excitement, saying, "With our 'We don't have an IPL campaign’, we've tried to break the clutter and also bring a whole new level of relatability to the saturated market of regular IPL campaigns. It's been an absolute blast seeing fans engage with our content and share the laughter far and wide."


      First Published on Apr 24, 2024 3:05 PM

