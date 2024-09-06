GCPL boss Sudhir Sitapati crowdsources views on which GoodKnight ad to run

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is pioneering a new approach in advertising by seeking public input on their latest GoodKnight advertisement.
Under the leadership of CEO Sudhir Sitapati, the company is deliberating between two distinct creative directions for their flagship product, the GoodKnight Liquid Vapouriser, now enhanced with the novel molecule Renoflutheric (RNF), as posted by Sitapati in a LinkedIn post.
This molecule, crafted by leading scientists Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli and Dr. Reena Bibals, promises to be twice as effective as the conventional Transflutherin (TFT) use in similar products.
This significant improvement is described by the team as a "once-in-a-decade" innovation, potentially setting new benchmarks in the pest control industry.
The marketing strategy, conceptualized by Chirag Kishan and Rohit Vengurlekar, highlights the unique benefit of the product: "Works for 2 hours even after it is switched off." Meanwhile, Gaurav Kumar of GCPL's in-house creative lab, Lightbox, proposed a meta-ad theme titled "What happens when the lights go off," featuring an ad within an ad.
To bring the concepts to life, renowned director Vinil Mathew has created two versions of the advertsiement. The first film adopts a fun, irreverent tone, which raises questions about its alignment with the product's serious innovation promise. The second film opts for a straightforward approach, clearly communicating the product's benefits.
Sitapati has taken to social media to engage consumers directly, asking for their feedback on which ad makes a stronger case for the product and should ultimately be broadcasted.