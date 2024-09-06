            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • gcpl-boss-sudhir-sitapati-crowdsources-views-on-which-goodknight-ad-to-run-41581

      GCPL boss Sudhir Sitapati crowdsources views on which GoodKnight ad to run

      In an innovative marketing twist, GCPL MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati turns to social media to crowdsource opinions on which GoodKnight advertisement to air, featuring a cutting-edge product.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2024 12:33 PM
      GCPL boss Sudhir Sitapati crowdsources views on which GoodKnight ad to run
      Under the leadership of CEO Sudhir Sitapati, the company is deliberating between two distinct creative directions for their flagship product, the GoodKnight Liquid Vapouriser. (Left to Right): Sudhir Sitapati (Image Source: LinkedIn), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (Image Source: Google Play)

      Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is pioneering a new approach in advertising by seeking public input on their latest GoodKnight advertisement.

      Under the leadership of CEO Sudhir Sitapati, the company is deliberating between two distinct creative directions for their flagship product, the GoodKnight Liquid Vapouriser, now enhanced with the novel molecule Renoflutheric (RNF), as posted by Sitapati in a LinkedIn post.

      This molecule, crafted by leading scientists Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli and Dr. Reena Bibals, promises to be twice as effective as the conventional Transflutherin (TFT) use in similar products.

      This significant improvement is described by the team as a "once-in-a-decade" innovation, potentially setting new benchmarks in the pest control industry.

      The marketing strategy, conceptualized by Chirag Kishan and Rohit Vengurlekar, highlights the unique benefit of the product: "Works for 2 hours even after it is switched off." Meanwhile, Gaurav Kumar of GCPL's in-house creative lab, Lightbox, proposed a meta-ad theme titled "What happens when the lights go off," featuring an ad within an ad.

      To bring the concepts to life, renowned director Vinil Mathew has created two versions of the advertsiement. The first film adopts a fun, irreverent tone, which raises questions about its alignment with the product's serious innovation promise. The second film opts for a straightforward approach, clearly communicating the product's benefits.

      Sitapati has taken to social media to engage consumers directly, asking for their feedback on which ad makes a stronger case for the product and should ultimately be broadcasted.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 6, 2024 11:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Whiteline Group introduces "Tinder Leave" for employees seeking love

      Whiteline Group introduces "Tinder Leave" for employees seeking love

      Brand Marketing

      Swiggy spent Rs 1,581 crore on marketing, says junior employee embezzled Rs 33 crore

      Swiggy spent Rs 1,581 crore on marketing, says junior employee embezzled Rs 33 crore

      Advertising

      Bombay High Court restrains Abbott's ad, grants temporary relief to HUL: Report

      Bombay High Court restrains Abbott's ad, grants temporary relief to HUL: Report

      Brand Marketing

      hoichoi achieves 60:40 gender balance; 200 percent ad revenue growth

      hoichoi achieves 60:40 gender balance; 200 percent ad revenue growth

      Advertising

      WPP and OMG bag Amazon's media account after marathon global review

      WPP and OMG bag Amazon's media account after marathon global review

      Advertising

      Pernod Ricard to sell Imperial Blue in shift towards premium brands

      Pernod Ricard to sell Imperial Blue in shift towards premium brands

      Advertising

      Patanjali's ad, sales promotion expenses soared by 145% to Rs 424.7 crore in FY2024

      Patanjali's ad, sales promotion expenses soared by 145% to Rs 424.7 crore in FY2024