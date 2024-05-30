IAS expands global measurement of Amazon Properties

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimization platform announced its expanded reporting and insights are now available for Amazon DSP media buys. Through a server-to-server (S2S) integration on Amazon DSP, advertisers will now have access to measurement coverage for campaigns across Amazon custom audiences and Twitch inventory. IAS’s solutions available to advertisers in Amazon DSP include viewability, invalid traffic (IVT), and brand safety and suitability.

“IAS and Amazon Ads share the value of customer obsession, and our global collaboration demonstrates how our companies continue to maximize return on investment for advertisers and are committed to providing independent measurement,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “This is yet another way IAS is empowering marketers with actionable data to drive superior results, giving them more confidence that their spend is being optimized towards performance.”

IAS now provides Amazon DSP media buyers with:

Brand safety and suitability, viewability, and IVT measurement on custom audiences and viewability and IVT measurement on Twitch.

Cross-device measurement for web and in-app across CTV, mobile, desktop, and tablet.

IAS’s Brand Safety & Suitability, Viewability, and Invalid Traffic measurement expansion with Amazon Ads will be available in IAS Signal, designed to provide advertisers with greater access to campaign data and a unified view of their global campaigns.