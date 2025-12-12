India’s CTV ad market set to hit ₹4.26 lakh crore by 2029, nearly half of broadcast TV

CTV spends have already more than tripled since 2022 at INR 450 crore, to INR 1,500 crore in 2024, and this trajectory will only continue as advertisers accelerate investments into CTV and outcome-driven formats, says the report.

At least 44% of Indian viewers pay for three-four streaming apps, and are open to considering more options, reveals MiQ's latest Advanced TV Report India. The report shared key analyses about the country’s rapidly maturing Connected TV (CTV) and streaming ecosystem.

The report comes at a time when India’s active CTV user base has grown over 87% YoY since 2024, and now reaches 129.2 million people through 60 to 70 million CTV homes. Indian viewers on an average spend nearly 2.8 hours daily on both OTT and linear TV, with 67% planning to increase their streaming subscriptions.

Its findings thus showcase a market on the cusp of transformational growth across demographics as CTV adoption grows in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The report, based on consumer and advertiser surveys, finds that 93% of Indians watch video on mobile while 71% continue to use TV screens, underlining the multi-device reality of India’s video consumption. On average, Indian viewers subscribe to three streaming platforms, spending over ₹1,360 per month, signalling strong momentum in the streaming economy.

Further, 23% of Indians are now digital-only, with the number expected to grow as CTV adoption spreads.

CTV sales in India support this outlook - sales of 55-inch+ smart TV models in India grew 43% in 2024, while broadband homes and sub-₹10k smart TVs accounted for 46 million homes combined - signalling strong growth trends among both premium audiences and entry-level consumers.

“The findings of this report underline how India is not just a fast-growing streaming market, but is also setting global benchmarks in how audiences engage with Advanced TV. CTV spends have already more than tripled since 2022 at INR 450 crore, to INR 1,500 crore in 2024, and this trajectory will only continue as advertisers accelerate investments into CTV and outcome-driven formats,” said Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer India, MiQ.

One of the report’s key findings shows that Indian viewers are highly open to advertising as 91% engage with ads while watching content, and many take immediate second-screen actions such as browsing, shopping or adding items to wishlists.

As a result, the industry has responded strongly to tap into this channel as CTV advertising revenues are projected to reach INR 4.26 lakh crore by 2029 - equivalent to 45% of traditional broadcast TV advertising. In India, CTV advertising has correspondingly multiplied, and could reach up to INR 3500 crore by 2027, according to a PwC report.

Today’s Indian viewers are content-obsessed, ad-receptive and action-oriented - they watch on mobile, shop on mobile and are redefining entertainment as a full-funnel experience.

With Indian audiences so responsive to storytelling and interactivity, the ability to deliver creative that not only captures attention but drives measurable action is set to define success in this market. Advertiser sentiment is taking note of this momentum already, as 92% of Indian marketers expect video budgets to increase in the coming year, with Connected TV emerging as a key focus area. Further, more than half of advertisers plan to increase their CTV investments, alongside continued prioritisation of YouTube and social video.

The report provides advertisers with a roadmap to navigating India’s fragmented but opportunity-rich video ecosystem, offering actionable strategies to overcome creative challenges and connect campaigns directly to outcomes.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 11:31 AM