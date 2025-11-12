Info Edge Q2 profit jumps 313%; Ad and promotion spend rises to Rs 108 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Info Edge Limited — the parent company of Naukri, 99acres, Shiksha and Jeevansathi — reported an 310% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26. Net profit rose to Rs 347.4 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 38.1 crore in Q2 FY25.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15% to Rs 805.4 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 700 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s flagship recruitment platform, Naukri.com, continued to remain the largest contributor, logging 12.8% revenue growth to Rs 581 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 515 crore in Q1 FY25. Billings in the recruitment business were up 10.8% YoY.
The non-recruitment portfolio — comprising 99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matrimony), and Shiksha (education) — recorded 16.3% growth, according to the company’s exchange filing.
Info Edge’s advertising and promotion expenses rose sharply to Rs 108 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 91 crore in Q2 FY25.
The Jeevansathi vertical reduced marketing spends by 21% in FY25, while its Q2 FY26 operating profit stood at Rs 1 crore.
“Business growth remained stable in Q2 FY26 with improved cash generation. 99acres and Jeevansathi maintained their growth momentum while continuing to gain market share,” said Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO. He added that the recruitment business continued to show resilience amid an uncertain hiring environment.
Chintan Thakkar, Director and CFO, said, “Revenue grew 14%, and operating cash generation improved 12%, reflecting steady business performance. Our strong cash balance of Rs 4,823 crore, combined with sustained cash generation, underscores our financial strength and ability to navigate uncertainties.”