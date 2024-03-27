Integral Ad Science strikes a first-to-market partnership with Snap Inc

Integral Ad Science, a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Snap Inc to provide advertisers with increased transparency across their Snapchat campaigns through IAS’s AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product.

“We are excited to partner with Snap to deliver our best-in-class measurement solution for marketers to safeguard and scale their businesses on Snapchat,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Snap is focused on developing ad offerings in a premium and safe content ecosystem, and our partnership will give advertisers actionable data to maximize their investment across Snapchat.”

Aligned to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards, the new offering will give advertisers third-party validation with trusted and transparent industry metrics. IAS’s Total Media Quality product provides insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text to provide the most accurate measurement at scale.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IAS to offer Snapchat advertisers an additional layer of brand safety and suitability,” said Patrick Harris, President of Americas at Snap. “We’ve built safety into the fundamental architecture of our platform and are dedicated to providing our community and partners a healthy and safe experience. We look forward to continuing to invest in products and partnerships across the brand safety ecosystem.”

IAS is a member of the Snapchat Brand Safety Coalition and has partnered with Snap to drive greater transparency and media quality measurability of in-app photos and videos. Since 2018, IAS has provided Viewability and Invalid Traffic Measurement for global advertisers across their in-app video buys.