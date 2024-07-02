L&K Saatchi & Saatchi rolls out a new film for Zee Sarthak on menstrual discrimination

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has unveiled a film to highlight the ‘Naali Bindu’ (Red Dot) initiative by Zee Sarthak, an Odia general entertainment channel.

The initiative addresses the continued isolation faced by approximately 28 percent of girls in India while having their periods, perpetuated by the misbelief that their shadows are impure. Using ‘Rabana Chhaya’, a dying traditional art form of shadow puppetry from Odisha, the film portrays the story of a girl subjected to this taboo and orthodox belief. Its narrative aims to raise awareness and challenge menstrual discrimination.

The use of shadow puppetry reflects the shadowy stigma surrounding menstruation and challenges the notion that a girl's shadow can be impure, stated the company. Odisha is a state where menstruation is celebrated during the Raja Parba festival. The film will be aired on both television and digital platforms.

Rohit Malkani, chief creative officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India, said, “Our association with Zee Sarthak and Nali Bindu is something we hold very dear. Every year, the entire team including our client puts on their thinking caps a month or so before Raja Parba to create a piece of communication that endears, cuts through and most importantly undoes a social knot. This year we are super proud of a creative output that not only seeks to highlight a social prejudice but revives a traditional art form as well.”