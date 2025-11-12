Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer turns profitable even as ad spend eases to Rs 180 crore in Q2 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Honasa Consumer Ltd — the parent company of Mamaearth, Dr. Sheth’s, and The Derma Co--turned profitable in the second quarter of FY26, posting a net profit of Rs 39 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 18.5 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 538 crore in Q2 FY26, with EBITDA holding steady at Rs 48 crore.
“This quarter brought strong category wins, with Mamaearth back in green,” said Varun Alagh, Chairman, CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer, noting strong momentum across ecommerce, modern trade, and general trade channels.
E-commerce recorded double-digit growth in Q2 FY26. The company also expanded its offline footprint to over 2.5 lakh FMCG retail outlets in India as of September 2025, marking 20%+ year-on-year growth in distribution.
The company said its younger brands grew over 20% YoY in Q2, maintaining traction across key categories.
Advertising expenditure declined marginally to Rs 180 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 183 crore in the same period last year.
Alagh noted that Honasa has forayed into high-growth, premium beauty segments. “With Luminéve, our first prestige skincare brand launched exclusively on Nykaa, we’ve entered the premium skincare space focused on night skincare and deep repair powered by global ingredient science,” he said.
During H1 FY26, Honasa Consumer reported a profit of Rs 81 crore, up 6.9% YoY, while revenue from operations rose 14.3% YoY to Rs 1,161 crore. EBITDA for the period stood at Rs 93 crore.