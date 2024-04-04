comScore            

      Pocket FM, BankBazaar, CashKaro join boAt vs Apple brand war

      Brands like Pocket FM, BankBazaar and CashKaro.com are also joining this ‘peace trend’ with their own witty quips. It seems like everyone wants a piece of the action in this tech drama!

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 5:26 PM
      Stills from the ads

      The latest showdown in the tech world has got tongues wagging and fingers typing faster than ever. What has got everyone in a tizzy, you ask? Well, it's none other than a cheeky little ad from boAt, taking a swing at Apple's AirPods.

      Ever since this digital duel began, the internet has been set ablaze with fiery debates and spicy memes. Supporters of boAt are hailing them as the David to Apple's Goliath, while critics are crying foul, accusing them of kicking a hornet's nest.

      But hold on to your headphones, because the plot thickens! Enter Pocket FM with their own take. With their hashtag #enoughsaid.

      So there you have it, folks! The battle of the brands rages on, but in the end, whether you are team boAt or team Apple, one thing's for sure: the real winner here is entertainment. And maybe, just maybe, a good old-fashioned laugh.

      Brands like BankBazaar and CashKaro.com are also joining this ‘peace trend’ with their own witty quips. It seems like everyone wants a piece of the action in this tech drama!


      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 4:52 PM

