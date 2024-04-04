Pocket FM, BankBazaar, CashKaro join boAt vs Apple brand war

The latest showdown in the tech world has got tongues wagging and fingers typing faster than ever. What has got everyone in a tizzy, you ask? Well, it's none other than a cheeky little ad from boAt, taking a swing at Apple's AirPods.

Ever since this digital duel began, the internet has been set ablaze with fiery debates and spicy memes. Supporters of boAt are hailing them as the David to Apple's Goliath, while critics are crying foul, accusing them of kicking a hornet's nest.

But hold on to your headphones, because the plot thickens! Enter Pocket FM with their own take. With their hashtag #enoughsaid.

So there you have it, folks! The battle of the brands rages on, but in the end, whether you are team boAt or team Apple, one thing's for sure: the real winner here is entertainment. And maybe, just maybe, a good old-fashioned laugh.