Posterscope rolls out a new campaign on ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire'

Warner Bros. Discovery has teamed up with Posterscope to launch a new campaign for ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’.

Posterscope, the OOH (Out-Of-Home) agency from dentsu India, has created a mural painting in Mumbai to generate buzz around the film. The hand-painted 70 feet art piece has been put up in Sion – Central Mumbai. The agency utilized mural painting to craft a work of enormous art work that captures the essence of the film, stated the company. The entire process, from securing permissions to executing the mural, was completed within 15-day timeframe.

Speaking on the initiative, George John, director – marketing (Theatrical), Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We are delighted to announce the creation of a larger-than-life painted Mural featuring the iconic characters Godzilla & Kong. This awe inspiring artwork is a part of our exciting marketing campaign for the film, ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ which brings these legendary monsters to life, capturing the imagination of fans and passersby alike. We invite everyone to witness this incredible piece of art that celebrates the size and scale of the Titans and thereafter enjoy this epic film in a cinema near them!”

Speaking on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing partner, Posterscope India added, “Despite being among the oldest forms of advertising, murals have emerged as a powerful force in OOH advertising. Pop-culture-focused brands that appeal to a youthful and energetic audience have benefited from this medium. Therefore, we believe murals would work best for Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming film, given the colossal stature of its characters and the ardent fan base it has. The meticulous planning and execution required to bring this vision to life are nothing short of extraordinary. With this campaign, we hope to have left an indelible mark on the pop-cultural fabric of Mumbai.”