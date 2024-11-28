Spotify Hits makes its India debut; honours nine outstanding brand campaigns

Indian brands are setting new benchmarks in creative advertising, as evidenced by their wins at the debut edition of Spotify Hits in India.

The global program, which celebrates innovative campaigns leveraging Spotify’s audio platform, recognized nine standout campaigns for their ingenuity in blending culture, technology, and storytelling.

The awards featured eight categories, evaluated by a panel of experts, like, Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing; Shipra Srivastava, Director of Media; Arunima Anand, Marketing Intelligence & Research Lead; and Niyati Sah, Enterprise Marketing Lead for India and Southeast Asia.

The Winners Across Categories

1. Future Sounds: Wakefit’s World Sleep Day audio campaign blended AI, humor, and celebrity voices to craft a memorable narrative on better sleep.

2. Ear Candy: Make My Trip’s 3D audio campaign transported listeners to exotic destinations, creating a vivid auditory escape.

3. Made Us Look: ITC Bingo and K-Pop sensation Aoora teamed up to launch a Korean-style snack, while Uppercase captivated environmentally conscious travelers with vibrant storytelling.

4. Took The Stage: Yamaha connected with young motorcycling enthusiasts through Spotify’s interactive stage format.

5. Sound & Story: Goibibo’s collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan, reprising her iconic role as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, wove audio and video storytelling into a nostalgic yet fresh campaign.

6. Seized The Moment: Mother Dairy’s Maa Jaisi campaign paid a heartwarming tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day, striking an emotional chord.

7. For The Fans: Samsung effectively targeted tech enthusiasts to promote its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold devices.

8. IRL (In Real Life): Royal Enfield bridged digital and physical worlds through experiential activations at live music events like RADAR and Rap 91.

Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales at Spotify India, highlighted the program’s role in inspiring advertisers: "Spotify Hits not only celebrates achievements but also inspires advertisers to reimagine their strategies and foster impactful connections with their audiences. Over the last five years, we have worked closely with our brand partners to deliver campaigns that truly resonate with our listeners and show measurable impact."

Originally launched in Mexico in 2022, Spotify Hits has since expanded to 12 global markets, with India as its latest addition.