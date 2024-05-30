Tata Motors unveils new campaign highlighting its fuel efficiency

Tata Motors unveiled a new campaign, ‘Jo Tata Trucks Chalate Hain, Bahut Dur Tak Jaate Hain’. Featuring four films, the campaign highlights the superior fuel efficiency of Tata Motors’ Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) range. An extension to the 'Desh ke Trucks' campaign, the films showcase how enhanced fuel efficiency drives increased profitability for customers, promising savings of up to Rs. 5.75 lakh over five years.

Commenting on the campaign, Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign, embodying Tata Motors' commitment to offering superior fuel efficiency. Each film demonstrates the significant cost savings and profitability of our ILMCV range, supported by robust data from extensive nine-month trials—a first for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. Understanding that fuel efficiency is a priority for customers, we have used slice-of-life storytelling to highlight the financial benefits of choosing Tata trucks.”