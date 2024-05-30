            

      Tata Motors unveils new campaign highlighting its fuel efficiency

      An extension to the 'Desh ke Trucks' campaign, the films showcase how enhanced fuel efficiency drives increased profitability for customers, promising savings of up to Rs. 5.75 lakh over five years.

      By  Storyboard18May 30, 2024 8:08 PM
      Tata Motors unveiled a new campaign, ‘Jo Tata Trucks Chalate Hain, Bahut Dur Tak Jaate Hain’.

      Tata Motors unveiled a new campaign, ‘Jo Tata Trucks Chalate Hain, Bahut Dur Tak Jaate Hain’. Featuring four films, the campaign highlights the superior fuel efficiency of Tata Motors’ Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) range. An extension to the 'Desh ke Trucks' campaign, the films showcase how enhanced fuel efficiency drives increased profitability for customers, promising savings of up to Rs. 5.75 lakh over five years.

      Commenting on the campaign, Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign, embodying Tata Motors' commitment to offering superior fuel efficiency. Each film demonstrates the significant cost savings and profitability of our ILMCV range, supported by robust data from extensive nine-month trials—a first for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. Understanding that fuel efficiency is a priority for customers, we have used slice-of-life storytelling to highlight the financial benefits of choosing Tata trucks.”

      Created for television and digital platforms, the four films, each with its unique storytelling style, reiterate the trust customers place in Tata Trucks. Highlighting superior fuel efficiency and its direct benefits – increased profitability and savings as the key premise, the films tactfully drive home the message of Tata Trucks empowering customers to go the extra mile. The master film sheds light on the overarching benefits of the entire range, while the subsequent films explore the key attributes of specific models, including the Tata LPT 1916, Tata LPT 1921, Tata LPT 710, and Tata LPT 1616.


      First Published on May 30, 2024 8:08 PM

