Times Internet's ad revenue surges to Rs 871 crore in FY 24: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Times Internet Ltd has witnessed a marginal rise in its advertisement revenue in the fiscal year 2023-24. The media company's registered ad revenue of Rs 871.43 crore in FY 2024 compared to Rs 861 crore last fiscal year.
According to a report by Exchange for Media, TIL's ad revenue from online and digital platforms stood at Rs 690.73 crore in FY 2024. Previously, the company's digital ad revenue was Rs 709.73 crore.
The print media ad revenue of Times Internet rose by 19.5 percent to Rs 180.70 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 151.19 crore in the previous financial year.
The income from subscriptions stood at Rs 69.48 crore in FY 24 as against Rs 49 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The total income of the company surged by nearly 11 percent to Rs 1,594.38 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 1,437.6 crore. The revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 1,316.56 crore in FY 2023-24.
TIL narrowed its losses in FY 24 to Rs 199.31 crore compared to Rs 476 crore in FY 2023.
Separately, Bennett Coleman & Co, also known as Times Group recorded an 11.40 percent jump in its ad revenue to Rs 6,238.8 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 5,600 crore in the preceding year.
The media house's television subscription and distribution revenue increased 9.4 percent to Rs 793 crore in FY 24.