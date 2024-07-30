WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

WhatsApp launched a privacy campaign focused on the importance of secure communication, showcasing how WhatsApp’s multiple layers of protection offer people more control and privacy over their conversations while engaging with friends, family and now businesses too.

While end-to-end encryption is the foundation of what keeps calls and messages secure on WhatsApp, the film educates users on privacy features like Block and Report, Two-step verification and Meta Verified that help strengthen the security of conversations. A verified badge on a business profile helps customers identify trusted businesses on WhatsApp and empowers them to know that they're chatting with the right business.

Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, said, “Over the years we have added layers of security and protection with innovative features that empower users to have their most private conversations on WhatsApp, including talking to businesses they choose to. We’re proud to introduce this campaign that shows the vital role that private and secure messaging plays in people's lives and how WhatsApp can be a safe space for people to say more and be more, especially when they’re living away from their home and loved ones.”

Shimit Amin said, “Interpreting and representing the true meaning of privacy that WhatsApp offers is both a challenge and a great opportunity. For this campaign, WhatsApp wanted to capture the essence of people feeling safe and empowered to have private conversations when they’re away from home and their loved ones. Our protagonist, Ikbir's story is one that will resonate with the millions of Indians who leave their homes and families in search of better opportunities, looking to do more with their lives but need the privacy to be vulnerable and connect with their loved ones, no matter how far away from home they are.”