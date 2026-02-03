India powers Publicis’ Asia-Pacific growth as group posts 5.6% organic rise in 2025

Publicis Groupe on Tuesday reported organic growth of 5.6% in 2025, supported by strong performance across regions, with India emerging as a key contributor to growth in the Asia-Pacific market.

The French advertising and public relations major posted full-year revenue of €17.4 billion, up 8.5% year-on-year, while net revenue stood at €14.55 billion. The company’s operating margin rate improved to 18.2%, expanding by 20 basis points from the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Publicis recorded 5.9% growth in net revenue, which rose to €3.87 billion, compared with €3.85 billion in the same period last year. The Asia-Pacific region delivered 6.2% organic growth, with India contributing strongly to the region’s performance, underscoring the country’s rising importance in the global advertising and digital services market.

Regionally, North America posted 4.2% organic growth, while Europe grew 6.3% organically. The UK recorded 7.2% organic growth during the quarter.

Acquisitions, net of disposals, added a positive impact of €53 million to revenues during the year.

By business segment, Connected Media, which accounts for 60% of the group’s full-year net revenue, delivered high single-digit organic growth, driven by market share gains, rising demand for AI-powered media solutions, and expansion into new addressable markets. Intelligent Creativity, contributing 26% of net revenue, recorded mid-single-digit growth in Q4, supported by production-led growth, new business wins, and fewer-than-expected cuts in traditional advertising.

Technology, which makes up 14% of net revenue, posted marginal organic growth in Q4 and an almost flat full-year performance, reflecting cautious client spending across the IT consulting space.

Publicis reported an operating margin of €2.65 billion in FY25, while EBITDA increased 5.1% year-on-year to €3.17 billion.

Commenting on the results, Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe, said the company’s performance was driven by its AI-powered growth model. “2025 has been a year of increased investments in our AI capabilities and talent while continuing to improve on our industry-leading margins and free cash flow,” he said.

Sadoun added that since the rise of generative AI three years ago, artificial intelligence has become a strategic driver of growth and margin expansion for Publicis rather than a disruption. Looking ahead, he said the group aims to build agentic AI solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes, at a time when a majority of AI projects fail to scale.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 16:51:13 IST