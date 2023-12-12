ACKO appoints Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, core products

ACKO announced the appointment of Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, core products.

Sampathkumaran, an alumnus of companies like Swiggy, Sun Mobility, Yahoo, and Microsoft, has demonstrated leadership in various domains, including online and mobile consumer products, portals, search, advertising platforms, and social platforms. His recent endeavors include spearheading product and engineering leadership in electric mobility solutions.

Sampathkumaran has also founded the Chatterati App, a cloud-hosted platform aimed at fostering highly engaged communities.

Vishwanath Ramarao, chief technology and product officer, ACKO, expressed his enthusiasm: “Aravind’s track record of driving product strategy collaboratively and leading high-performance teams aligns seamlessly with ACKO's vision for the future. His extensive experience in both start-ups and large corporate organizations, coupled with a growth mindset, will play a crucial role in shaping and advancing product offerings."