comScore

Brand Makers

ACKO appoints Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, core products

Aravind Sampathkumaran has also founded the Chatterati App, a cloud-hosted platform aimed at fostering highly engaged communities.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2023 2:32 PM
ACKO appoints Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, core products
Aravind Sampathkumaran, an alumnus of companies like Swiggy, Sun Mobility, Yahoo, and Microsoft, has demonstrated leadership in various domains, including online and mobile consumer products, portals, search, advertising platforms, and social platforms.

ACKO announced the appointment of Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, core products.

Sampathkumaran, an alumnus of companies like Swiggy, Sun Mobility, Yahoo, and Microsoft, has demonstrated leadership in various domains, including online and mobile consumer products, portals, search, advertising platforms, and social platforms. His recent endeavors include spearheading product and engineering leadership in electric mobility solutions.

Sampathkumaran has also founded the Chatterati App, a cloud-hosted platform aimed at fostering highly engaged communities.

Vishwanath Ramarao, chief technology and product officer, ACKO, expressed his enthusiasm: “Aravind’s track record of driving product strategy collaboratively and leading high-performance teams aligns seamlessly with ACKO's vision for the future. His extensive experience in both start-ups and large corporate organizations, coupled with a growth mindset, will play a crucial role in shaping and advancing product offerings."

Commenting on his appointment, Sampathkumaran said, “Joining ACKO, a pioneer in tech-driven insurance solutions, is a thrilling new chapter for me. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at ACKO to enhance our product line and deliver innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of our customers.”


Tags
First Published on Dec 12, 2023 2:32 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Iqbal Singh Chahal - Covid Warrior by Minhaz Merchant

Bookstrapping: Iqbal Singh Chahal - Covid Warrior by Minhaz Merchant

Brand Makers

You must learn to trust people far more than you know yourself, says Anurita Chopra of Haleon

You must learn to trust people far more than you know yourself, says Anurita Chopra of Haleon

Brand Makers

Women now a big part of Pernod Ricard's consumer base: CMO Kartik Mohindra

Women now a big part of Pernod Ricard's consumer base: CMO Kartik Mohindra

Brand Makers

Ad industry to see more transparent programmatic ecosystem in 2024: Madison’s Vikram Sakhuja

Ad industry to see more transparent programmatic ecosystem in 2024: Madison’s Vikram Sakhuja

Brand Makers

Who is Rishi Jaitly, OpenAI's main man in India? Find out

Who is Rishi Jaitly, OpenAI's main man in India? Find out

Brand Makers

Publicis Worldwide appoints Nidhi Sinha as vice president - planning and strategy

Publicis Worldwide appoints Nidhi Sinha as vice president - planning and strategy

Brand Makers

Stellantis elevates Aditya Jairaj as chief executive officer and managing director

Stellantis elevates Aditya Jairaj as chief executive officer and managing director