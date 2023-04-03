Ad volumes on television saw 22 percent increase in 2023

Ad volumes on television experienced a 22 percent increase in 2023 compared to 2019 and a 19 percent increase compared to 2020.

The second quarter of 2023 saw a 5 percent growth compared to the 1st quarter, while the 4th quarter increased by 2 percent compared to the 3rd quarter.

The overall average ad volumes per channel for Y 2023 witnessed a 4 percent decline compared to 2022.

Compared to 2022, food & beverages sector retained its first position in 2023.

Banking/finance/investment was the only new entrant during 2023 over 2022 with 2 percent share of ad volumes. The top 10 sectors collectively added 88 percent share of ad volumes during 2023.

During 2023, toilet soaps & toilet/floor cleaners categories retained their 1st and 2nd positions with 7 percent and 4 percent ad volumes share over Y2022.

Biscuits ascended to 7th position in 2023 compared to its 10th position in Y2022.

Out of the top 10 brands present in 2023, 5 of them belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and 3 belonged to Hindustan Unilever. Compared to 2022, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid maintained its first position in 2023.

In terms of percent growth, Namkin leads among top 10 with 57 percent growth during 2023 compared to 2022.

4.3K+ exclusive advertisers publicized during 2023 compared to 2022. Piramal Capital & Housing Finance was the top exclusive advertiser during 2023.

EC was the leading Channel Genre with 30 percent share of ad volumes in 2023.

Top 5 channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both Y 2023 and Y 2022.

While ad volumes of regional channels remains nearly the same, ad volumes of national channels got decreased in

2023 compared to 2022.

During 2022, 735+ Hours of co-branding Ad Volumes with movies recorded on TV. Co-branded advertising has garnered a lot of traction in past few years. A brand and movie both form an alliance to work together, creating marketing synergy. On television, there have been various co-branding efforts, which have created fantastic symbiotic relationship between the brands and movies.

Eye Mantra Eye Drops was the top brand associated with movies with 15% share of Co-Branding Ad Volumes. The top brand Eye Mantra Eye Drops partnered with 4 movies and one of them was ‘OMG 2’. Top 10 brands accounted 60% share of Co-Branding ad volumes during Y 2023.

The movie ‘Bholaa’ partnered with highest number of brands i.e. 12 in 2023.