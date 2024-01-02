comScore

Adani Wilmar's head of marketing Sanjay Adesara moves on

Sanjay Adesara was associated with the company for 16 years.

In a LinkedIn post, Sanjay Adesara reflected on the significant growth he witnessed during his tenure, particularly in steering the success of the Fortune brand and contributing to the establishment and development of other notable brands under Adani Wilmar's umbrella.

Sanjay Adesara, the head of marketing at Adani Wilmar, has quit. This marks the end of his 16-year journey with the brand.

Adesara made the announcement on LinkedIn. In his post, he reflected on the significant growth he witnessed during his tenure, particularly in steering the success of the Fortune brand and contributing to the establishment and development of other notable brands under Adani Wilmar's umbrella.

"This journey has been a tremendous learning curve, allowing me to hone my skills and contribute to heart-winning campaigns and strategies. I'm grateful for the valuable friendships forged with both colleagues and partners, which have made this journey truly special," he wrote.


First Published on Jan 2, 2024 11:29 AM

