Airtel appoints Suchita Salwan as Chief Customer Officer to lead B2C growth

Airtel has appointed Suchita Salwan as its Chief Customer Officer, tasking her with overseeing growth and brand strategy across the company’s entire B2C portfolio. Salwan confirmed the move on LinkedIn, stating that she was excited to step into the role and emphasised that she structures her work around impact, independence and people, adding that Airtel offers these at a scale few companies can match and said she looked forward to building with a team known for its resilience and ambition.

Salwan joins Airtel after nearly three years at Nykaa, where she held senior leadership responsibilities across content, brand marketing and Nykaa Luxe. Prior to that, she founded and led Little Black Book (LBB), the discovery-commerce platform she launched in 2015 and continued to head following its acquisition by Nykaa.

Her earlier professional experience includes roles in content-driven commerce, integrated marketing, category management and organic growth at Nykaa, as well as marketing positions at BBC Entertainment and event operations work with Wizcraft during the Commonwealth Games. She began her career with an internship at the UN.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 3:09 PM