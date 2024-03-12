Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anuj Bansal as chief financial officer

Airtel Payments Bank announced the appointment of Anuj Bansal as its chief financial officer.

Bansal will be responsible for overall financial strategy, including corporate financial planning, budgeting, supply chain, and treasury management. He will be a part of the Bank’s Executive Committee and will be working closely with Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said, “Airtel Payments Bank is rapidly expanding across all its lines of business and equally so in its depth and breadth of talent. The addition of Anuj with his vast experience across different industries combined with his deep domain knowledge will play a vital role in further powering the Bank’s unique position in India.”

Bansal said, "Airtel Payments Bank with its unique business model has been serving the financial needs of the country. It’s differentiated positioning gives it an advantage to be relevant and purposeful for Indian digital customers and that has ensured sustainable growth for it over the years. I look forward to collaborate with the team to support the Bank in achieving its strategic goals and expansion plans.”

He brings over 23 years of progressive experience in financial services and other sectors such as the automobile sector. His areas of expertise include business planning, investor relations, strategy formulation, global financial operations, finance & accounting management, and treasury Management.

Before joining Airtel Payments Bank, Bansal was with MasterCard India as Vice President - Financial Planning & Analysis, where he led the Business Finance Centre for supporting the global FP&A operations for the organisation. Prior to this, he has worked with Max New York Life Insurance (now Max Life), Aviva Life Insurance Co. India Ltd., Royal Enfield (Unit of Eicher Motors) and others.

He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.