Alex Lubar is DDB Worldwide's new CEO

Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren announced the elevation of Alex Lubar as global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes global president and chief operating officer in partnership with Lubar.

“We are pleased to announce these changes as DDB has reclaimed its title of being one of the top creative agencies in the world, including 2023 Cannes Network of the Year,” said Wren. “Marty’s dedication to DDB has made him an integral part of the network’s culture and operations, and we thank him for his strong leadership during the past four years as CEO. With extensive global leadership credentials within the industry, we are confident that Alex, supported by Glen, will continue to elevate the network and build upon its legacy of creative excellence,” he added.

Lubar was appointed president and chief operating officer of DDB Worldwide last October 2022, following ten years at McCann. He held several regional leadership roles during the course of his time there including president, McCann North America, head of McCann’s Asia Pacific region, and CEO of McCann London.