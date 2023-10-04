comScore

Alex Lubar is DDB Worldwide's new CEO

Lubar succeeds current global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as chairman.

Alex Lubar was appointed president and chief operating officer of DDB Worldwide last October 2022, following ten years at McCann.

Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren announced the elevation of Alex Lubar as global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes global president and chief operating officer in partnership with Lubar.

“We are pleased to announce these changes as DDB has reclaimed its title of being one of the top creative agencies in the world, including 2023 Cannes Network of the Year,” said Wren. “Marty’s dedication to DDB has made him an integral part of the network’s culture and operations, and we thank him for his strong leadership during the past four years as CEO. With extensive global leadership credentials within the industry, we are confident that Alex, supported by Glen, will continue to elevate the network and build upon its legacy of creative excellence,” he added.

Lubar was appointed president and chief operating officer of DDB Worldwide last October 2022, following ten years at McCann. He held several regional leadership roles during the course of his time there including president, McCann North America, head of McCann’s Asia Pacific region, and CEO of McCann London.

On his new role, Lubar said, "Since its inception, DDB has unlocked the power of human emotion to make millions of different people change how they behave, feel, and transact with brands and businesses around the world. We believe that creativity, in all its modern forms, has the power to profoundly transform our clients' businesses. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bill Bernbach's legacy into the future with such a talented global staff and leadership team who all share the same vision."


