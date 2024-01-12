comScore

Anita Nayyar moves on from Patanjali Ayurved

Her next move remains unknown.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 8:18 AM
Anita Nayyar, who began her career at Mudra Communications went on to work across Starcom, Havas Media Group, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Anita Nayyar, who led Patanjali Ayurved as COO - media, branding and communication, has moved on from the company. Nayyar’s next move is unknown.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court warned Patanjali Ayurved against issuing misleading ads after the Indian Medical Association filed a complaint against the company stating that it is making false claims about its products being able to cure diseases.

Just days ago, Patanjali Ayurved assured the Supreme Court that it won’t violate or break any laws with respect to advertising.


