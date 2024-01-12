Anita Nayyar moves on from Patanjali Ayurved

Anita Nayyar, who led Patanjali Ayurved as COO - media, branding and communication, has moved on from the company. Nayyar’s next move is unknown.
Nayyar, who began her career at Mudra Communications went on to work across Starcom, Havas Media Group, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
In November 2023, the Supreme Court warned Patanjali Ayurved against issuing misleading ads after the Indian Medical Association filed a complaint against the company stating that it is making false claims about its products being able to cure diseases.
Just days ago, Patanjali Ayurved assured the Supreme Court that it won’t violate or break any laws with respect to advertising.