Anshul Khanna promoted to VP and foods category head for PepsiCo India and South Asia

Anshul Khanna, who has been with the beverages and foods giant PepsiCo for over 20 years, has been promoted to vice president and foods category head for PepsiCo India and South Asia.
Khanna is a home-grown talent and previously held the role of senior director marketing, foods category at PepsiCo India. Khanna was previously senior director, global brands marketing, based out of Dublin (Ireland).
PepsiCo India’s diverse portfolio includes iconic brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana, Gatorade and Quaker. In two decades, the company has been able to organically grow eight brands that generate Rs. 1000 crores or more (1.6 billion USD) in estimated annual retails sales and are household names.