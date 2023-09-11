comScore

AnyMind Group appoints Arjun Paramhans as India lead of influencer management for AnyTag

Arjun Paramhans has led award-winning social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for brands like Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.

Sep 11, 2023
In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Arjun Paramhans played a role in driving the digital revenue, product monetization and creative solutions.

AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-based technology company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, creator monetisation and e-commerce solutions has announced the appointment of Arjun Paramhans as India director, strategy & influencer management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.

Arjun brings with him over 13 years of experience as a marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media giants such as Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18. He has led award-winning social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for brands like Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.

Rubeena Singh, country manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "We are thrilled to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets."

Paramhans said, "It’s amazing to be part of a technology-led organization like AnyMind Group, which has a stellar reputation for being leaders in the influencer marketing space across Southeast Asia and East Asia. I’m excited to be at the forefront of AnyTag’s India growth story as we look to achieve dominance in this market as well."

AnyMind Group acquired POKKT, a mobile advertising platform in 2020 and entered the Indian market. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its offerings in the Indian market, including its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag.


First Published on Sep 11, 2023 11:20 AM

