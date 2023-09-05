AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as lead - gaming

AnyMind Group, a martech company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, and creator monetisation solutions has announced the appointment of Riddhi Gupta as the lead of its gaming vertical. Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television, and radio sectors, Gupta will spearhead the company's gaming vertical.

Having worked across leading media networks in India, she comes with a proven track record of delivering transformational growth for businesses. Being an expert at maximizing revenues and servicing some of India’s biggest Fantasy and RMG brands, she has worked along with the world’s biggest betting brands with a broad mandate of optimisation through key strategic, cross-functional initiatives to drive end-to-end performance.

Rubeena Singh, country manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "India is the world's largest mobile gaming market in terms of App downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi's expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands.”

On her appointment, Gupta said, “I am thrilled to join the team and lead the Gaming Vertical. I am excited and looking forward to working with the talented team of AnyMind Group and addressing the needs of these brands by providing them with end to end solutions on mobile and social platforms.”