Archana Vohra steps down from Meta

Archana Vohra’s next move remains unknown.

By  Storyboard18Aug 9, 2023 2:43 PM
During her stint at Meta, Archana Vohra was responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals which spanned across emerging and mature clients for Meta in India.(Representative Image: Muhammad Asyfaul via Unsplash)

Archana Vohra, technology giant Meta’s director global business group mid market & SMB India has moved on from the company.

She announced the development via LinkedIn. The post read, “Got the opportunity to build both product and programs and solve a host of customer needs using India first initiatives - VC Brand incubator, Loans, Grants, Managed partners etc and also support the journeys of many a startup in becoming unicorns. Managing P&Ls as you manage cost of acquisition and scale is never easy but glad we could help our committed clients and agency partners who kept us on our toes (literally)!”

During her stint at Meta, Vohra was responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals which spanned across emerging and mature clients for Meta in India.

Vohra began her career at NDTV as chief operating officer. She has also worked with companies like Adlabs, Times Internet and Amazon.


First Published on Aug 9, 2023 2:43 PM

