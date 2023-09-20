comScore

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Previously, Arpan Jain held the post of an executive creative director at the same agency. He has worked across agencies like DDB Mudra Group.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 10:08 AM
Arpan Jain started his career with WizFx Advertising, and went on to work at Pinnacle Health Care, Candid Marketing, Wizcraft International Entertainment, DDB Mudra Group and Geometry Encompass.

Arpan Jain, who led VMLY&R Commerce as national creative director has called it quits.

Announcing his move via LinkedIn, the post read, “When Sukrit Singh and Dani Comar approached me for the gig at Geometry Encompass in 2017, the agenda was to solve real client problems with creativity. Creativity that gets celebrated at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. For an experiential agency CEO to have a vision to compete with the best work at a global level was very commendable. Sukrit’s passion for creativity and doing good work inspired us every day.”

Previously, Jain held the post of an executive creative director at the same agency. He started his career with WizFx Advertising, and went on to work at Pinnacle Health Care, Candid Marketing, Wizcraft International Entertainment, DDB Mudra Group and Geometry Encompass.

He holds a degree in bachelor’s in commerce specialising in advertising from Thakur College of Commerce, and a diploma in event management and experiential marketing at the National Institute of Event Management.


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 10:08 AM

