Atul Sinha elevated as chief operating officer of CaratLane

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Sinha joined CaratLane on June 1, 2015, after commencing his career at Hindustan Unilever as part of the Business Leadership Trainee program.

Avnish Anand, CEO said, “As an experienced Sales and Marketing leader, he’s been integral to CaratLane’s leadership. He’s played a crucial role in the company's growth and expansion over the past 8+ years, contributing to the transformation from 5 stores to an impressive 245 stores and a revenue increase from 140 Crores to 2100 Crores. I extend my heartfelt wishes for his success and all the best as he embarks on his new role.”