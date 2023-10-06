comScore

Atul Sinha elevated as chief operating officer of CaratLane

Atul Sinha will assume responsibility for the P&L operations of CaratLane India, focusing on driving growth and efﬁciency.

By  Storyboard18Oct 6, 2023 11:47 PM
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Sinha joined CaratLane on June 1, 2015, after commencing his career at Hindustan Unilever.

CaratLane- a Tanishq Partnership has promoted Atul Sinha as chief operating ofﬁcer (COO). Sinha will assume responsibility for the P&L operations of CaratLane India, focusing on driving growth and efﬁciency.

Avnish Anand, CEO said, “As an experienced Sales and Marketing leader, he’s been integral to CaratLane’s leadership. He’s played a crucial role in the company's growth and expansion over the past 8+ years, contributing to the transformation from 5 stores to an impressive 245 stores and a revenue increase from 140 Crores to 2100 Crores. I extend my heartfelt wishes for his success and all the best as he embarks on his new role.”


First Published on Oct 6, 2023 12:52 PM

