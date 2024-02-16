Audio and sonic branding agency BrandMusiq appoints Subhash Kamath

BrandMusiq, audio and sonic branding agency in India has appointed Subhash Kamath to its board of directors consisting of Rajesh Patel, Hari Marar and Safir Anand. With nearly 40 years of experience in the advertising industry and a profound passion for music, Subhash Kamath brings a wealth of strategic insight and creative vision to his new role at BrandMusiq.

Besides being on the Board, Kamath will work closely with founder, Rajeev Raja and co-founder, Ajit Varma to help build and market the BrandMusiq brand across geographies, as well as contribute to the creativity and innovation initiatives.

In a career spanning 36 years across agencies like Ogilvy, Trikaya Grey, Bates, Publicis and BBH, Kamath held leadership positions as well as that of being a CEO for 17 years. Subhash has been instrumental in leading strategic initiatives and driving growth for both Indian and multinational clients. His track record of success includes spearheading mergers and acquisitions for WPP and founding organizations like BBH in India, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader in the industry. Kamath is currently working as an independent brand consultant and a mentor.

Beyond his advertising career, Subhash Kamath is also a musician, having served as the lead singer and guitarist of the band 'Wanted Yesterday' alongside Rajeev Raja, founder of Brand Musiq.

Commenting on Subhash Kamath's appointment, BrandMusiq founder Rajeev Raja expresses his enthusiasm. "Subhash's extensive experience and deep understanding of the advertising landscape make him an invaluable asset to BrandMusiq. His passion for music and proven track record of strategic leadership align perfectly with our vision of redefining the auditory landscape of branding. I have long admired Subhash's work and am thrilled to welcome him to the BrandMusiq family."