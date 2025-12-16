Bandhan Bank's Apurva Sircar joins Z-TECH India as Chief Revenue & Growth Officer

Apurva Sircar previously led marketing at Bandhan Bank and served as CEO of Flyingman Ventures.

Apurva Sircar, who previously led marketing at Bandhan Bank and served as CEO of Flyingman Ventures, has joined Z-TECH India as Chief Revenue and Growth Officer.

In this role, Sircar will drive revenue for the company’s creative parks business and oversee both revenue and marketing functions.

In a note, Sircar shared, "Z-TECH has a line of business called Zing Parks that develops theme parks built from waste. These parks offer family attractions and opportunities to create memories. Current parks include UP Darshan Park, Happiness Park, Harmony Park (all in Lucknow), Shivalaya Park (Prayagraj), Anokhi Duniya (Khurja), and Jungle Trail (Noida), with more coming up across other regions."

Sircar began his career as a trainee at Showtime Events and went on to work with Blow Past Industries, Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

Reflecting on his tenure at Bandhan Bank, he had highlighted the chance “to meaningfully contribute to building a brand grounded in purpose.”

During his time as Vice President – Head of Brand, Insights, Corporate Communications, and Digital Marketing at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Sircar led the sports sponsorship strategy, securing high-profile partnerships including Leander Paes for a marathon and Sachin Tendulkar for three marathons. The brand also sponsored initiatives with Pullela Gopichand to promote Indian badminton internationally.

Earlier, as Head of Channel Marketing at Birla Sun Life Insurance, he drove market development in tier 2 and 3 towns. By overlaying demographic and financial data with distribution strength, his team identified 30 high-potential markets.

