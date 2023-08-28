BBDO India appoints Kaizad Pardiwalla as chief digital officer, GM - Mumbai

BBDO India has appointed Kaizad Pardiwalla as general manager - Mumbai and chief digital officer. Along with leading the digital transformation, Pardiwalla will head the Mumbai operations, and will report to Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India.

Throughout his extensive two-decade career, Pardiwalla's expertise has shone across an array of brands, showcasing his impact with notable names such as Amazon, Wipro, Viacom 18, Unilever, Fiat, Ferrero, Virgin Mobile, Colgate-Palmolive, Tang, TVS, Tata AIG, MTV, Pfizer, and ICICI Cards, among others. As a marketing communications specialist with over 20 years of experience in advertising, digital, and direct marketing, Pardiwalla has been at the forefront of creating brand value and driving business growth across start-ups, growing brands, and iconic names. He's a transformation specialist known for jump-starting stagnant companies and propelling them to high double-digit growth.

Commenting on Pardiwalla's appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India, said, “Agencies of the future will be shaped by people who can dig their experience as big data and can use their intuition to latch onto possibilities of tomorrow- Kaizad is one such rare talent that we are delighted to have on board with us. A thorough bred professional who has under his belt over 20 years of big data on building brands and business, with Kaizad on our team we at BBDO India are best geared to reimagine the business of advertising and to offer services across customer journey to our clients.”

Josy Paul, chairman and CCO, BBDO India, added, “I’ve known Kaizad from his early days in the industry. He led the digital transformation at some of India’s biggest agencies. His understanding of the digital landscape and the opportunity for brands to leverage data and maximise new media and content is exceptional. We are grateful that he chose us as his next big career move. He could easily have been the new age CMO of a large multinational tech company in India. In our hearts we know it’s going to be a rewarding partnership."