            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • bcci-to-approach-nclt-to-withdraw-insolvency-proceedings-against-byjus-after-sc-setback-47210

      BCCI to approach NCLT to withdraw insolvency proceedings against Byju's after SC setback

      The NCLAT had allowed the Byju’s-BCCI settlement, but the Supreme Court on October 23 set aside an order that permitted a ₹158 crore settlement.

      By  CNBC - TV18Nov 13, 2024 8:38 AM
      BCCI to approach NCLT to withdraw insolvency proceedings against Byju's after SC setback
      The NCLAT had previously closed insolvency proceedings after Byju’s board member Riju Raveendran personally settled the dues with the BCCI.

      The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against Byju's. This move follows a recent setback at the Supreme Court, which quashed an order from the NCLAT that had permitted a settlement between the ed-tech giant and the BCCI.

      The NCLAT had allowed the Byju’s-BCCI settlement, but the Supreme Court on October 23 set aside an order that permitted a ₹158 crore settlement. The NCLAT had dismissed insolvency proceedings against Byju’s following a settlement with the cricket board, but the court found this violated the procedures under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

      The Supreme Court’s decision has put additional pressure on Byju’s, as US-based lenders have separately filed with the NCLT, seeking the removal of the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and calling for a fresh constitution of the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The NCLT is scheduled to hear arguments on these matters on November 18.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 13, 2024 8:38 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      The hidden story behind Zomato's name revealed by CEO Deepinder Goyal

      The hidden story behind Zomato's name revealed by CEO Deepinder Goyal

      Brand Makers

      Ashwath Swaminathan quits IPO-bound Swiggy within a year

      Ashwath Swaminathan quits IPO-bound Swiggy within a year

      Brand Makers

      HCLTech appoints Arjun A. Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments

      HCLTech appoints Arjun A. Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments

      Brand Makers

      DAEWOO India appoints industry veteran C.M. Singh as Joint MD

      DAEWOO India appoints industry veteran C.M. Singh as Joint MD

      Brand Makers

      Gig economy booms: 1.2 million roles posted in festive season 2024

      Gig economy booms: 1.2 million roles posted in festive season 2024

      Brand Makers

      OnePlay onboards Akshat Rathee as strategic investor and advisor

      OnePlay onboards Akshat Rathee as strategic investor and advisor

      Brand Makers

      Clevertap's Global CEO Sidharth Malik steps down; Sunil Thomas succeeds him

      Clevertap's Global CEO Sidharth Malik steps down; Sunil Thomas succeeds him