Berkshire’s incoming CEO Greg Abel starts leadership reshuffle after senior departures

Berkshire had stated earlier, as quoted by media reports, that Abel will ultimately be responsible for stock-picking, identifying acquisitions, deciding where to deploy capital across Berkshire’s numerous businesses, and overseeing the operations of those companies.

Greg Abel, the incoming Berkshire Hathaway chief executive officer, is assembling his leadership team as he prepares to take charge of the conglomerate from Warren Buffett starting January, following a series of key departures, as per media reports.

Earlier this week, Berkshire announced that Todd Combs — one of its two investment managers apart from Buffett and the former CEO of GEICO — and longtime chief financial officer Marc Hamburg were both leaving the company. As per reports, Combs will join JPMorgan, where he will help decide how to invest USD 10 billion while serving as a special advisor to CEO Jamie Dimon, while Hamburg is retiring after four decades.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields reportedly said he expects further turnover in the months ahead as Buffett steps down from the CEO role he held for over six decades. Buffett will remain Chairman, but Shields added that more leadership changes may follow.

Abel has already begun making strategic moves. He has promoted NetJets CEO Adam Johnson to a newly created role overseeing all of Berkshire’s consumer, service, and retail businesses. Further, as per reports, Abel will continue to supervise Berkshire’s manufacturing, utility, and industrial divisions, including BNSF railroad and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 9:18 AM