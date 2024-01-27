Binny Bansal moves on from Flipkart

Binny Bansal, who co-founded e-commerce major Flipkart (in 2007) along with Sachin Bansal has stepped down from the company’s board. Binny set up a new ecommerce startup OppDoor. As per sources quoted in media reports, Binny cited a conflict with his new venture in the e-commerce sector.

Binny said, “I am proud of the Flipkart Group's achievements over the past 16 years. Flipkart is in a robust position, with a strong leadership team and a clear path forward, and with this confidence, I have decided to step aside, knowing the company is in capable hands. I wish the team the best as they continue to transform experiences for customers, and I remain a strong supporter of the business.”