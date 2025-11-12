Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar inspired by a 6-year-old’s message, read here

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru-based biotechnology company Biocon's founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is one of the most inspiring people in the country. In a recent LinkedIn post, however, the billionaire revealed what inspires her to do what she does. ShaW's company Biocon gained popularity for being a leading Indian biopharmaceutical company that is focused on making affordable, high-quality medicines.
In her post, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw showed a picture of a drawing created by her nephew, 6-year-old Eric. The photo shows a pot of gold, with a handwritten message on it. The message said "If I found a pot of gold, I would give it to my aunt for her company to make new medicine for very bad disease. Eric."
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote in the caption of her post that has left many inspired, "This is my nephew Eric’s beautiful message from when he was 6 years old, and it has inspired me to do what I do."
Check out the post here:
Several of her followers and connections wrote comments on this post. One of them said, "Quite Interesting the source of inspiration. This is a true reflection of that, how a spark of inspiration can ignite the flame of entrepreneurship and innovation."
Another spoke about how this was the sweetest message, while another user wrote "This is so heart-warming, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. It’s beautiful to see how even a 6-year-old can recognise the incredible impact you’re making in the world of medicine. Truly inspiring for all of us aspiring to make a difference through science."
The heartwarming post crossed 6,500 reactions on LinkedIn with comments flooding in about how inspiring the message is.