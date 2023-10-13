Bobble AI appoints Ravi Shharma as chief business officer

AI-powered conversation media platform, Bobble AI announced the appointment of Ravi Shharma as its new chief business officer. In his capacity as chief business officer, Shharma will be responsible for driving B2B business growth for existing revenue streams – A&M (advertising and marketing), DaaS (Data as a Service), and TaaS (Technology as a Service) and future streams, overseeing sales and revenue generation strategies, and exploring new market opportunities to scale revenue. He will work closely with the executive team to steer Bobble AI towards continued success and growth and report to founder and chief executive officer Ankit Prasad.

“We are excited to welcome Ravi to our team. His extensive work experience of around 25 years, proven track record as a sales leader with quite a few Fortune 500 companies, deeper understanding of media sales, ability and vision to scale businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans and we are confident that Ravi’s integration into the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones.”, said Prasad.

Shharma has worked as sales or revenue head for many global and Indian media companies like CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Gaana & Saavn in his previous stint. In his more than two decades of experience, he has contributed to an array of activities spanning evolving business strategy and value proposition, creating a multi-year business plan along with the creation of multi-geography business ecosystems.