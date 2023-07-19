Bombay Shaving Company promotes Varun Gupta as chief growth officer

Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its SVP - head of growth, Varun Gupta to chief growth officer.

Gupta has had a remarkable run over the last year, despite market uncertainties. He has built a future-ready ecommerce team across direct-to-consumer (D2C) and marketplaces-enabling a staggering 77 percent growth and increasing profitability by an impressive 80 percent.

"Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I'm thrilled to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company", Shantanu Deshpande, founder and chief executive officer, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.

“Varun's contribution to Bombay Shaving Company's growth over the last year has been inspiring. His calm, strategic and innovative approach to problem solving and team building in a highly dynamic and evolving online space has been both reassuring to the leadership and morale boosting for the entire organization. I wish him the very best for this new phase and the journey to further accelerate our growth initiatives across all three brands.” Said Deepak Gupta, co-founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company and VLPCPL.