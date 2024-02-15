comScore

CARS24 elevates Arpit Srivastava as head of brand

Previously, Arpit Srivastava was the senior general manager.

CARS24 elevates Arpit Srivastava as head of brand
As the product marketing manager at Sony India, Arpit Srivastava led the smartphone business in India.

Multinational online used car marketplace CARS24 promotes Arpit Srivastava on board as head of brand. Prior to this, he was the senior general manager.

Srivastava started his career with HCL Technologies and went on to work across Sony India, Bennett Coleman and Co and Samsung India.

As the product marketing manager at Sony India, Srivastava led the smartphone business in India.

His responsibilities included product marketing, national product launch strategy, product portfolio planning /product life cycle management, product development, product positioning and pricing, industry & competition analysis, channel management, brand management (ATL, BTL, Digital), trade marketing and visual merchandising, consumer research and customer retention (CRM Programs).


