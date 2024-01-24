Cipla’s Achin Gupta on fostering a healthier and more informed environments for children and their caregivers

In 2023, during the World Asthma Awareness month, Cipla launched its general patient and public awareness initiative Tuffies, aimed at engaging children between the ages 5 through 10 years and their caregivers. And now in 2024, Cipla has launched the next phase of its Tuffies campaign with a new song, composed and performed by Shankar Mahadevan. With the aim of spreading the Tuffies mission nationwide, the new song is part of the company's strengthened efforts to promote paediatric respiratory care awareness through both online and offline channels.

In an interaction, Achin Gupta, CEO, One India Business, Cipla, shares why the brand chose to partner with Mahadevan, how it is leveraging integrated marketing to connect with diverse audience segments, and more. Edited excerpts:

What is the gap Tuffies is trying to address through its messaging?

Asthma is one of the most common chronic conditions among children, affecting nearly 7.9 percent of Indian children. And while it can’t be cured, with the right treatment children along with their parents can keep symptoms under control and prevent damage to growing lungs Furthermore, around 80 percent of asthmatics show symptoms within the first 6 years of their lives, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and treatment in the effective long-term management of asthma in children.

Inadequate awareness about paediatric asthma and its cornerstone treatment, i.e., inhaled corticosteroids, has left paediatric asthma shrouded in misconceptions. These misconceptions have unfortunate outcomes that range from growth suppression, weight gain, and addiction to social stigmas like the altered perception of a child’s ability to perform on a par with their peers. Additionally, non-adherence to treatment is still as high as 50–90 percent, and a significant number of children (70-82 percent) with wheezing or severe asthma continue to go undiagnosed.

The Tuffies campaign addresses these challenges head-on, recognising that these gaps contribute significantly to poor control of disease and a diminished quality of life. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the profound impact of asthma on children, from difficulties in sleeping and persistent fatigue, absences from school or other activities because of wheezing or coughing, to the potential for long-term decline in lung function and even hospitalisation. Through strategic messaging and education, Tuffies strives to minimise these gaps, fostering a healthier, more informed environment for children and their families across India.

Why Shankar Mahadevan? What was it about him that made Cipla approach him for a partnership?

Choosing Shankar Mahadevan as a partner for our initiative was a strategic decision rooted in his exceptional contributions to the family-friendly and kids music scene, both onscreen in film and television as well as offscreen. Shankar's illustrious career and unparalleled musical talent have made him a stalwart in the industry. His ability to create meaningful and engaging music that resonates with diverse audiences aligns seamlessly with the essence of our campaign. We are confident that his musical prowess and dedication to uplifting and inspiring audiences will play a pivotal role in delivering the Tuffies mission effectively. Together, we aim to use the universal language of music to raise awareness about respiratory health, especially among children, and create a positive impact on families across the nation.

How has Cipla been driving innovative and integrated marketing to connect with diverse audience segments?

Asthma cuts across all age groups and, in fact, the social stigma associated with the condition as well as its cornerstone treatment, i.e., inhalation therapy, meant that our efforts needed to be extended to the public as well. And whether it’s been through heart-warming or witty films, edutaining video series or an empowering, catchy tune, our strategy with our awareness campaigns including Tuffies has always been to keep it purpose-driven with the patient at its core, while also ensuring that the content we produce is relevant, relatable and quick to consume.

Our goal with Tuffies has been to inform and entertain in a language and format that children can relate to, that parents can use as a medium to have open and honest conversations. And this is what we have set out to do since the launch of our first comic book and the introduction of the Tuffies gang, Vicky, Mini, Gullu and Mr Puffy, a group of young, adventurous characters.

What does Tuffies have in store in the coming months?

As part of our comprehensive strategy to raise paediatric respiratory care awareness, a range of Tuffies initiatives is currently in motion, combining both online and offline channels. Central to our mission is the Tuffies song launch, accompanied by an animated video, aimed at empowering children with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma, while aiding parents in making informed decisions. The song and accompanying content are available across various platforms, including Cipla's social channels. Leveraging the 'reel' generation, the tune incorporates a peppy hook step, engaging over 3,000 mom influencers and their children in the Tuffies movement. Additionally, the melody will be broadcast on select radio channels in over 25 cities, further amplifying the campaign's reach.

In tandem with the song release, a new comic book titled 'Mystery of the Lost Kitty', co-created with Indian paediatricians, has been launched as part of the current Tuffies campaign wave. This release marks the second in a series of books, with plans for a new comic every two months. The initiative will extend to a massive clinic outreach, to 4500-plus doctors across the country, featuring select Tuffies items.

Recognising the pivotal role of schools in health education, our 'Tuffies ki School Yatra' initiative aims to reach 1,000-plus schools nationwide, impacting around 5 lakh children. This hands-on approach aims to empower students, staff and parents with knowledge on respiratory conditions, dispelling misconceptions and promoting proactive respiratory health management. The yatra offers asthma screening opportunities, engaging activities for children, group sessions with healthcare professionals for staff, and opportunities for parents to feature their child in the next Tuffies comic book.

What are some of the consumer trends you have noticed while working on the Tuffies campaign?