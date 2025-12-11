Coca‑Cola announces CEO succession plan; COO Henrique Braun to succeed James Quincey as CEO in 2026

The Coca‑Cola Company today announced that its board of directors has elected Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun as CEO, effective March 31, 2026. Braun will succeed James Quincey, who will transition to Executive Chairman after serving as CEO for nine years.

The board also plans to nominate Braun, 57, to stand for election as a director at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.

Leadership transition

Quincey, 60, will step down as CEO after a highly successful tenure. He has led the transformation of the business as a total beverage company, driven by a focus on staying closely connected to consumers. Under his leadership, the company has added more than 10 additional billion-dollar brands.

Quincey has reshaped the company’s strategy and operating model to create a more agile, networked company, including a focus on digital transformation and modernized marketing. He also led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As CEO, Braun will focus on opportunities to build on this strong foundation. His priorities include seeking the best growth opportunities worldwide; driving the company to get even closer to consumer needs; and leveraging technology as an enabler of business performance and growth.

“James Quincey is a transformative leader,” said David Weinberg, Coca‑Cola’s lead independent director. “James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca‑Cola’s status as a global leader. James will continue to be very active in the business through his role as Executive Chairman. We are confident that Henrique Braun will build on the company’s existing strengths to unlock more growth opportunities and increase the power of the incredible Coca‑Cola system.”

About Henrique Braun

Braun has served as EVP and COO since Jan. 1, 2025, overseeing all the company’s operating units worldwide. He has served as EVP since 2024. From 2023 to 2024, Braun served as Senior Vice President and President, International Development, overseeing seven of the company’s nine operating units.

Prior to that, Braun served as President of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022 and as President of the Brazil business unit from 2016 to 2020. From 2013 to 2016, Braun was President for Greater China & South Korea.

Braun joined Coca‑Cola in 1996 in Atlanta and progressed through roles of increasing responsibilities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Those positions included supply chain, new business development, marketing, innovation, general management and bottling operations.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro, a Master of Science degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Georgia State University. Braun is an American citizen who was born in California and raised in Brazil.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said. “I will focus on continuing the momentum we’ve built with our system. We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market.”

About James Quincey

Quincey became CEO in 2017 and Chairman of the board in 2019. He joined the company in 1996 and has held leadership roles around the world.

Before becoming CEO, Quincey served as COO from 2015 to 2017 and as President from 2015 to 2018. From 2013 to 2015, he was President of the company’s Europe Group. Under his leadership, the group expanded its brand portfolio and improved market share. Quincey also played a key role in the creation of Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners, one of the largest independent Coca‑Cola bottlers in the world. Quincey served as President of the Northwest Europe and Nordics business unit from 2008 to 2012.

Quincey joined the company in Atlanta in 1996 as director of learning strategy for the Latin America Group. He went on to serve in a series of operational roles in Latin America, eventually leading to his appointment as President of the South Latin division in 2003.

He was President of the company’s Mexico division from 2005 to 2008. Prior to joining Coca‑Cola, Quincey was a partner in strategy consulting at The Kalchas Group, a spinoff of Bain & Company and McKinsey.

Quincey is a director of Pfizer Inc. and a board member of The Consumer Goods Forum. He is a founding member of the New York Stock Exchange Board Advisory Council.

Quincey received a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from the University of Liverpool. He is a native of Britain.

“I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business,” Quincey said. “Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca‑Cola system for future growth and success.”

Weinberg said the company is looking forward to a seamless transition in management.

“On behalf of the board, I thank James for his outstanding leadership,” Weinberg said. “James has done what a strong CEO should do – he has focused on the future and developing and empowering the next set of leaders who will take Coke forward. Henrique has shown that he is the right leader for the future of Coca‑Cola.”

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 9:29 AM