Creativeland Asia onboards Divya Agarwal as chief strategy officer

Divya Agarwal, who led Edelman as India lead, vice president, strategy and planning, has joined Creativeland Asia as chief strategy officer. Agarwal leads strategy and planning, builds capabilities, mentors, innovates, enables teams to thrive, and helps solve problems using research, insights, strategic thinking, culture understanding, design, tech with a touch of spirituality.
Agarwal started off as a delegate of the Government of India and went on to work across Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, National Geographic Channel, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldgroup and Ogilvy.