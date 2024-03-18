CXO Moves: Exec movements across Airtel Payments Bank, Talented, Flipkart, Metro Brands and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Neeraj Jha

Previous: Head of content and acquisition, Warner Bros. Discovery,

Present: Director - head of content, programming & acquisition (Sports), Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery has elevated Neeraj Jha in a new role. He has worked across IMG, E - TV Network, Zee News, Ten Sports Network and Discovery Inc.

Vishal Gaba

Previous: Associate director - marketing, Bira 91

Vishal Gaba has moved on from Bira 91. He has worked across Adfactors PR, Genesis BCW, Movified and BCW Global.

Anuj Bansal

Previous: Vice president - FP&A, Mastercard

Present: Chief financial officer, Airtel Payments Bank

Anuj Bansal has joined Airtel Payments Bank as chief financial officer. He has worked across A.F. Ferguson, SAB Miller Breweries, Max New York Life Insurance, Aviva life Insurance, Aviva India and Royal Enfield.

Subodh Deshpande

Previous: Regional planning director, Unilever, Lowe Worldwide

Present: Chief strategy officer, DDB Singapore

DDB Singapore has roped in Subodh Deshpande in a new role. He has worked across Clea Advertising, McCann Erickson (Mumbai and Singapore).

Gigesh Gangadharan

Previous: Head - digital marketing, Godrej Consumer Products

Present: Head - digital marketing, L&T Finance

Gigesh Gangadharan has joined L&T Finance in a new role. He has worked across Indiasmart Intermesh, MEC Interaction, Colgate Palmolive, Loreal India, Star India and Sanofi.

Jaibeer Ahmad

Previous: Chief transformation and growth officer, Havas India

Present: Managing partner - north, VML

VML has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad in a new role. He has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thomspon Worldwide and Cheil Worldwide.

Binaifer Dulani

Present: Founding partner and creative, Talented

Talented has elevated Binaifer Dulani in a new role. She has worked across Dentsu Webchutney and Disney+ Hotstar.

Vikash Singh

Previous: General manager - growth and marketing, Paytm

Present: Director - growth, Flipkart

Vikash Singh has joined Flipkart in a new role. He has worked across Sharp Edge, DP Technology Corp, Sportzify and Tata Health.

Roch D’Souza

Previous: Chief marketing and visual merchandising, Brand Factory

Present: Senior vice president - marketing, Metro Brands

Metro Brands has appointed Roch D’Souza in a new role. He has worked across Parle Bisleri, Hindustan Unilever, Pyramid Retail, Central, Future Group India and Foodhall India.