      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Airtel Payments Bank, Talented, Flipkart, Metro Brands and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 8:56 AM
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Airtel Payments Bank, Talented, Flipkart, Metro Brands and more
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Neeraj Jha, Anuj Bansal, Jaibeer Ahmad and Roch D'Souza)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Neeraj Jha

      Previous: Head of content and acquisition, Warner Bros. Discovery,

      Present: Director - head of content, programming & acquisition (Sports), Warner Bros. Discovery

      Warner Bros. Discovery has elevated Neeraj Jha in a new role. He has worked across IMG, E - TV Network, Zee News, Ten Sports Network and Discovery Inc.

      Vishal Gaba

      Previous: Associate director - marketing, Bira 91

      Vishal Gaba has moved on from Bira 91. He has worked across Adfactors PR, Genesis BCW, Movified and BCW Global.

      Anuj Bansal

      Previous: Vice president - FP&A, Mastercard

      Present: Chief financial officer, Airtel Payments Bank

      Anuj Bansal has joined Airtel Payments Bank as chief financial officer. He has worked across A.F. Ferguson, SAB Miller Breweries, Max New York Life Insurance, Aviva life Insurance, Aviva India and Royal Enfield.

      Subodh Deshpande

      Previous: Regional planning director, Unilever, Lowe Worldwide

      Present: Chief strategy officer, DDB Singapore

      DDB Singapore has roped in Subodh Deshpande in a new role. He has worked across Clea Advertising, McCann Erickson (Mumbai and Singapore).

      Gigesh Gangadharan

      Previous: Head - digital marketing, Godrej Consumer Products

      Present: Head - digital marketing, L&T Finance

      Gigesh Gangadharan has joined L&T Finance in a new role. He has worked across Indiasmart Intermesh, MEC Interaction, Colgate Palmolive, Loreal India, Star India and Sanofi.

      Jaibeer Ahmad

      Previous: Chief transformation and growth officer, Havas India

      Present: Managing partner - north, VML

      VML has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad in a new role. He has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thomspon Worldwide and Cheil Worldwide.

      Binaifer Dulani

      Present: Founding partner and creative, Talented

      Talented has elevated Binaifer Dulani in a new role. She has worked across Dentsu Webchutney and Disney+ Hotstar.

      Vikash Singh

      Previous: General manager - growth and marketing, Paytm

      Present: Director - growth, Flipkart

      Vikash Singh has joined Flipkart in a new role. He has worked across Sharp Edge, DP Technology Corp, Sportzify and Tata Health.

      Roch D’Souza

      Previous: Chief marketing and visual merchandising, Brand Factory

      Present: Senior vice president - marketing, Metro Brands

      Metro Brands has appointed Roch D’Souza in a new role. He has worked across Parle Bisleri, Hindustan Unilever, Pyramid Retail, Central, Future Group India and Foodhall India.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 8:56 AM

