CXO Moves: Exec movements across Airtel Payments Bank, Talented, Flipkart, Metro Brands and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Neeraj Jha
Previous: Head of content and acquisition, Warner Bros. Discovery,
Present: Director - head of content, programming & acquisition (Sports), Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery has elevated Neeraj Jha in a new role. He has worked across IMG, E - TV Network, Zee News, Ten Sports Network and Discovery Inc.
Vishal Gaba
Previous: Associate director - marketing, Bira 91
Vishal Gaba has moved on from Bira 91. He has worked across Adfactors PR, Genesis BCW, Movified and BCW Global.
Anuj Bansal
Previous: Vice president - FP&A, Mastercard
Present: Chief financial officer, Airtel Payments Bank
Anuj Bansal has joined Airtel Payments Bank as chief financial officer. He has worked across A.F. Ferguson, SAB Miller Breweries, Max New York Life Insurance, Aviva life Insurance, Aviva India and Royal Enfield.
Subodh Deshpande
Previous: Regional planning director, Unilever, Lowe Worldwide
Present: Chief strategy officer, DDB Singapore
DDB Singapore has roped in Subodh Deshpande in a new role. He has worked across Clea Advertising, McCann Erickson (Mumbai and Singapore).
Gigesh Gangadharan
Previous: Head - digital marketing, Godrej Consumer Products
Present: Head - digital marketing, L&T Finance
Gigesh Gangadharan has joined L&T Finance in a new role. He has worked across Indiasmart Intermesh, MEC Interaction, Colgate Palmolive, Loreal India, Star India and Sanofi.
Jaibeer Ahmad
Previous: Chief transformation and growth officer, Havas India
Present: Managing partner - north, VML
VML has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad in a new role. He has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thomspon Worldwide and Cheil Worldwide.
Binaifer Dulani
Present: Founding partner and creative, Talented
Talented has elevated Binaifer Dulani in a new role. She has worked across Dentsu Webchutney and Disney+ Hotstar.
Vikash Singh
Previous: General manager - growth and marketing, Paytm
Present: Director - growth, Flipkart
Vikash Singh has joined Flipkart in a new role. He has worked across Sharp Edge, DP Technology Corp, Sportzify and Tata Health.
Roch D’Souza
Previous: Chief marketing and visual merchandising, Brand Factory
Present: Senior vice president - marketing, Metro Brands
Metro Brands has appointed Roch D’Souza in a new role. He has worked across Parle Bisleri, Hindustan Unilever, Pyramid Retail, Central, Future Group India and Foodhall India.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy