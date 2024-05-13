            

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dentsu, Swiggy, Havas, Leo Burnett and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18May 13, 2024 8:40 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves.

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Sapna Arora

      Previous: Chief client officer, Dentsu

      Sapna Arora has departed from Dentsu. She has worked across Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle and OLX Group.

      Mayur Hola

      Previous: Chief marketing officer, Culinary Brands

      Present: Vice president - brand, Swiggy

      Mayur Hola has joined Swiggy in a new role. He has worked across McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Grey Worldwide, TBWA\Delhi, Havas and Oyo.

      Havas India

      Havas India, part of Paris-headquartered global communications network Havas, has announced a leadership transition across three key agencies under the Havas Creative Network India umbrella, including Havas Worldwide India (creative), Conran Design Mumbai (brand design), and Havas CX India (customer experience).

      Kundan Joshee, Managing Partner, Havas Worldwide India, has been promoted as Managing Director of the India operations.

      Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, will also mantle the additional responsibility of Joint Managing Director along with the CCO profile.

      Geet Nazir, Managing Partner of Conran Design Mumbai, has been elevated to Managing Director of the agency.

      Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, has been elevated to Managing Director of both Havas CX India and Ekino (technology) India.

      Aparna Purohit

      Previous: Head of India & SEA Originals, Amazon Prime Video

      Aparna Purohit, who led Amazon Prime Video as the head of India & SEA Originals, as confirmed by a media report, has stepped down.

      Reportedly, she will be joining Aamir Khan Productions in a leadership role.

      She has been in the industry for over 17 years with stints at Cinestaan Film Company, Mumbai Mantra Media, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), BIG Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures, as per her LinkedIn profile.

      Tata Digital

      Tata Digital is undergoing an organisational restructuring in its senior management under the leadership of its chief executive officer, Naveen Tahilyani, who had taken up the position in February.

      Modan Saha, who led Tata Digital’s fintech business as its CEO is moving to Tata Sons. Bhanu Pathak, Shoumyan Biswas and Gaurav Porwal will step down after serving their notice period. They were brought on board by former president Mukesh Bansal.

      Leo Burnett

      Leo Burnett India, part of the Publicis Groupe India announced changes to its senior creative leadership with the elevation of Vikram Pandey and Sachin Kamble from National Creative Directors to Chief Creative Officers for Leo Burnett, South Asia.

      As CCOs, they will lead the creative growth for the agency across its offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru to elevate its creative output and contribute to the agency’s strategic initiatives.

      Anurag Gupta

      Previous: Chief operating officer, ada

      Present: CEO, The Womb Communications

      Anurag Gupta has joined The Womb Communications in a new role. He has worked across O&M, DDB Mudra Group, WPP and Wunderman.

      Sanchita Johri

      Previous: Director Digital Activation, Media & CRM -Emerging Markets MENA, India, South Africa, Turkey & Israel, adidas

      Present: Head of Media, CRM and Consumer Experience, Abbott

      Sanchita Johri has joined Abbott in a new role. She has worked across IBM, 92.7 BIGFM, SVG Media, Reliance Digital Retail and Johnson & Johnson.

      Salim Ali

      Previous: Chief marketing officer, Wordpress VIP

      Present: CMO, Gupshup

      Gupshup has appointed Salim Ali in a new role. He has worked across Network Equipment Technologies, DoDots, Veritas Technologies, SAP and Avalara.

      Rajashree Ivaturi

      Previous: Vice president, Quess Corp

      Present: Partner, Ipsos Strategy3

      Rajashree Ivaturi has joined Ipsos Strategy3 in a new role. She has worked across ADMAR Service, Feedback Business Consulting Service and LabourNet Services India.

      Meenakshi Samantaray

      Previous: Vice President Marketing & Communications, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (B2B)

      Present: Head of marketing, Metro Brands

      Metro Brands has appointed Meenakshi Samantaray in a new role. She has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Future Group India and Acc Cement.

      Abhinay Bhasin

      Previous: Head of product marketing, ProfitWheel

      Present: Senior vice president - product and technology, Dentsu

      Dentsu has appointed Abhinay Bhasin in a new role. He has worked across Deloitte, The Economist, Isobar, Google, Carat and Dentsu International.

      R Shankar Raman

      Present: President, Larsen & Toubro

      Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has promoted R Shankar Raman to the position of president - engineering and construction. Raman will also continue to hold the designation of chief financial officer and whole-time director.

      Niladri Datta

      Present: Senior advisor- business and growth, Buffalo Soldiers

      Advertising agency, Buffalo Soldiers, has announced the appointment of Niladri Datta as senior advisor - business and growth. In his new role, Datta will be focusing on driving business growth and shaping strategic initiatives.

      Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin

      Previous: President, Enterprise Business India, NIIT Limited

      Present: CEO, Adda 247

      Adda 247 has appointed Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin in a new role. He has worked across Wipro and Manipal Global Education Services.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      First Published on May 13, 2024 8:40 AM

